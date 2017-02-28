Ross Wilson Wouldn’t Leave Southampton For Rangers Without Money Guarantees – Stephen Craigan

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell legend Stephen Craigan has indicated that if Ross Wilson is leaving a good job at Southampton to become the new director of football at Rangers then the Gers must have made promises over money to spend.



Wilson is currently the head of recruitment and scouting at Premier League club Southampton, but has held talks with Rangers, who want to change their football structure.











Rangers want a director of football and a manager in place and Wilson is being increasingly tipped to take the director of football post.



For Craigan, Wilson must be only be prepared to be leaving what is a good job at Southampton if he knows there will be money to spend at Rangers.





Craigan, who is Motherwell's Under-20s boss, said on BT Sport Football: "We'd think if Ross Wilson is coming in, and I know Southampton have worked in a different market with millions and millions, he's not going to leave a good job like that come to Rangers where they're saying there's no money to bring any players in.

"He's going to want a forward thinking chairman, a forward thinking club, who are going to help him do his job", he added.



Rangers chairman Dave King has been criticised by some Gers fans for not splashing the cash to allow the Ibrox side to be competitive with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.



At present Rangers are being led by caretaker manager Graeme Murty, who was drafted in from his duties with the Under-20s following the departure of Mark Warburton.

