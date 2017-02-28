So What’s Point Of Winter Break If We Play Like This – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan feels moaning about a winter break makes no sense if the Reds put in lethargic performance such as in Monday night's 3-1 loss at Leicester City, when they have had over two weeks off before the match.



With the Reds out of cup competitions, Liverpool received more than a fortnight to prepare for their trip to the King Power Stadium and Jurgen Klopp even arranged for a warm weather training camp for his squad in La Manga, Spain.











However, the Liverpool were completely outplayed in their 3-1 defeat by a Leicester side who had not scored in the league in the new year before the game.



Klopp has often talked about the need for a winter break and was critical of his side’s schedule during the festive season, but Whelan feels what is the point of such a thing if Liverpool come back thoroughly unprepared.





The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “Why do you want a winter break if we come back off a winter break of 15, 16 days and be like this?

“Surely you're there you should be ready, you've done enough training – even to go and fight for the second balls.



“But I am like him [Klopp], I can't explain why it happens.”



Liverpool will have an opportunity to answer their critics when they host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

