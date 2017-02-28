XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2017 - 21:00 GMT

We’re All Hearing It Even If We Pretend We Aren’t – Chris Sutton On Man Bound For Rangers

 




Chris Sutton says that he and many others are hearing that Ross Wilson is set to join Rangers in some capacity.

Rangers have spoken to Wilson, who is currently at Premier League club Southampton, about becoming their director of football in a new look set-up at Ibrox.




The Gers are expected to move quickly to make an appointment as they look to get the new director of football through the door before then appointing a new manager.

Sutton says it seems Wilson will be involved at Rangers as that is what he and many others have been hearing.
 


Speaking on BT Sport, Sutton said: "It does look like Ross Wilson is going to be involved.

"That is what we are all hearing.

"We can pretend we're not, but we are all sort of hearing that", the former Celtic striker added.

Wilson is currently Southampton's director of recruitment and scouting.

Rangers are being led by Under-20s boss Graeme Murty following the departure of Mark Warburton as manager and David Weir as assistant manager.

The Gers have lost both of their last two Scottish Premiership encounters and are now facing a fight to finish as runners-up behind Celtic.
 