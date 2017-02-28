Why Did Philippe Coutinho Have Cramp After 16-Day Break – Liverpool Legend Shocked

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has revealed his surprise at seeing Philippe Coutinho struggling with cramp in the Reds' 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Monday night.



After a gap of more than a fortnight, Liverpool returned to action at the King Power Stadium, but the Reds flattered to deceive as they struggled to cope with a determined looking Leicester side.











With Liverpool out of the cup competitions, many thought the break could help their players to recharge their batteries and Jurgen Klopp also arranged a warm weather training camp in La Manga, Spain, for his charges.



But it seems it didn’t have the desired effect as the Reds put in a laboured performance against Leicester, with Coutinho even struggling with his fitness towards the final minutes.





And Whelan was dumbfounded to see a player struggle with cramp after coming back from a lengthy break in the middle of the season.

The Liverpool legend said after the game on LFC TV: “Why is Coutinho getting cramp after being off for 16 days?



“Is it because he was off for 16 days? Did he need to keep playing?



“I don't know.



"I wish I had the answers to all this.”



Liverpool have won just twice in their last 12 games in all competitions and are now fighting to even get into top four this season, after talk of winning the title towards the end of last year.

