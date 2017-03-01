AC Milan Showing Interest In Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have identified Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge as a possible summer recruit, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.



Sturridge has struggled for game time in the present campaign, with the England international thus far clocking up just 967 minutes over 21 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring six times and providing three assists.











The former Manchester City and Chelsea man is set for crunch talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and the 27-year-old’s future at Anfield seemingly looks in doubt.



West Ham United, Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain have previously been credited with showing interest in Sturridge, who is also reportedly also on the radar of Chinese Super League outfits.





However, AC Milan are also interested in snapping up the forward, whose present contract with Liverpool runs until 2019.

With Carlos Bacca’s possible departure on the cards, the Italian giants have zeroed in on Sturridge as a likely replacement for the Colombia international.



They may need though their takeover to go through to be able to afford the striker.



It remains to be seen if Sturridge, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in January 2013, is open to plying his trade in Serie A if indeed AC Milan make a move for him this summer.

