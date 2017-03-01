Anything Can Happen – Manchester City Loanee Weighs In On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City contracted defender Eliaquim Mangala says he does not know what the future holds once his loan spell at Valencia ends.



The former FC Porto centre-back is on a season-long loan at the Spanish giants from Manchester City and it is far from clear whether he is in Pep Guardiola's plans for next term.











Mangala admits he does not know where he will be playing his football next season and insists it is for the clubs themselves to speak.



"I feel good at Valencia", the Frenchman was quoted as saying by Desporto Sapo.





"I do not know anything about my future, but anything can happen in football", Mangala continued.

"It is things I cannot control.



"They will have to talk to the presidents. It is not up to me", he added.



The 26-year-old has been a key man for Valencia in the current campaign, making 19 appearances in La Liga for the Mestalla outfit and picking up seven bookings along the way.



Valencia have had a campaign to forget so far though and sit 12th in La Liga, having conceded a whopping 43 goals in 25 league matches, leading to a goal difference of minus eight.

