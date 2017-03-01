Clint Hill Plays – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox this evening.



The Gers have lost their last two Premiership matches to fall nine points behind second placed Aberdeen, but can close the gap tonight after Derek McInnes' men lost at Hamilton on Tuesday night.











Rangers are still led by Under-20s boss Graeme Murty, who is in temporary charge following the departure of Mark Warburton.



And to get the job done, Murty picks the fit again Clint Hill to partner Rob Kiernan in central defence, while Jason Holt slots into midfield alongside Emerson Hyndman and Jon Toral. Barrie McKay, Kenny Miler and Martyn Waghorn are the front three for tonight.



On the bench the Rangers boss has Joe Garner, Michael O'Halloran and Harry Forrester as attacking options.



Rangers Team vs St Johnstone



Foderingham, Tavernier, Kiernan, Hill, Wallace; Holt, Toral, Hyndman; McKay, Miller, Waghorn



Substitutes: Alnwick, Wilson, Hodson, Halliday, Forrester, O’Halloran, Garner

