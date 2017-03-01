Hope You Enjoyed That – Brendan Rodgers To Celtic Fans As Inverness Thrashed

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hopes that the club's travelling support have been sent home happy after they witnessed the Bhoys take Inverness apart to run out 4-0 winners this evening.



Inverness went into the Scottish Premiership fixture having managed to avoid defeat in the earlier game at the ground between the two teams, being the only side to take points off a meeting with Celtic this term.











But there was no doubt Celtic were keen to make amends and take all three points this evening as Inverness were simply blown away by what Rodgers feels was his side's most complete performance yet.



Scott Sinclair gave Celtic the lead in the 43rd minute, before Moussa Dembele doubled the visitors' advantage within one minute of the second half kicking off.





Stuart Armstrong grabbed Celtic's third in the 66th minute, while Dembele rounded off the scoring with 73 minutes on the clock to send the Bhoys 27 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Celtic, who are now just seven points away from winning the title, were backed by a passionate away support and Rodgers hopes they were happy with what they saw.



"It's a long journey up here from Glasgow, especially for a midweek fixture and a winter's evening", Rodgers said on BBC Radio Scotland.



"Hopefully they go home happy.



"They've seen an outstanding team performance. It was probably the most complete performance since I've been here."



And the Celtic boss explained what was on display against Inverness was exactly what he is looking for when he sends his team onto the pitch.



"It's how I'd want the team to play, how we defend, together, very compact, defend in packs and hunt the ball, give the opposition little space to create any chances.



"Then when you have the ball, play with that sort of charisma and fluidity, and threat on goal.



"So overall, a very, very good team performance."



Celtic are next in Scottish Cup action against St Mirren as they bid to move a step closer to a domestic treble in Rodgers' first season in charge.

