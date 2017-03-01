I’ll Always Back Dele Alli – Former Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Jenas has revealed that he will always back Dele Alli, following the youngster’s performance in the 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend.



Spurs headed into the game against Stoke on the back of a 2-2 draw with Gent last week as the north London were dumped out of the Europa League after losing the Round of 32 tie 3-2 on aggregate.











Alli received a straight red card for a dangerous high challenge in the 39th minute against the Belgian outfit, with the England international coming under the spotlight for the wrong reasons.



However, the 20-year-old responded immediately by scoring Tottenham’s fourth and final goal against Stoke after Harry Kane netted a superb hat-trick at White Hart Lane.





And Jenas, who thinks manager Mauricio Pochettino is getting it spot-on with Alli, explained that the starlet will always have his backing.

“Dele Alli, my word!” he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“He knew he was going to be tested against Stoke and that’s why whenever I’m asked about him, I’ll always back him.



“I love that edge about him and 99.9 per cent of the time, he’s providing brilliance out there – he’s opening channels, opening doors for players, providing space for Harry Kane.



“Mauricio Pochettino gets it spot-on with Dele and this was another example. How many times did he get kicked?



“He’s getting kicked all over the place yet he’s just got up and thought ‘okay, let’s get on with it’. He was all over the park.”



Alli has thus far made 36 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring 14 times and setting up six goals.

