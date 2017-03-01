XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/03/2017 - 21:54 GMT

It Will Be Different This Time – Leeds United Star Predicts Success For Former Club

 




Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has predicted success for former club Oxford United in the EFL Trophy final.

Oxford booked their spot in the final on Wednesday night by beating Luton Town 3-2, setting up a meeting with fellow League One outfit Coventry City.




The U's reached the final of the tournament last term with Roofe in the team, but came up short in the final against Barnsley.

Roofe turned out in the final, but could make no difference as Oxford slipped to a 3-2 defeat in front of around 60,000 fans at Wembley.
 


Now Oxford are heading back to Wembley and Roofe is confident it will be a different story this time around.

The Leeds star wrote on Twitter: "Congrats Oxford United on reaching the final again!

"It will be a different ending this time", Roofe added.

Roofe netted a total of 26 goals in all competitions for Oxford last season, earning a £3m move to Championship side Leeds in the process.

Without Roofe, Oxford currently sit ninth in League One, while final opponents Coventry are rooted to the bottom of the standings.
 