It Will Be Different This Time – Leeds United Star Predicts Success For Former Club

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has predicted success for former club Oxford United in the EFL Trophy final.



Oxford booked their spot in the final on Wednesday night by beating Luton Town 3-2, setting up a meeting with fellow League One outfit Coventry City.











The U's reached the final of the tournament last term with Roofe in the team, but came up short in the final against Barnsley.



Roofe turned out in the final, but could make no difference as Oxford slipped to a 3-2 defeat in front of around 60,000 fans at Wembley.





Now Oxford are heading back to Wembley and Roofe is confident it will be a different story this time around.

The Leeds star wrote on Twitter: "Congrats Oxford United on reaching the final again!



"It will be a different ending this time", Roofe added.



Roofe netted a total of 26 goals in all competitions for Oxford last season, earning a £3m move to Championship side Leeds in the process.



Without Roofe, Oxford currently sit ninth in League One, while final opponents Coventry are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

