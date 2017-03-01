XRegister
06 October 2016

01/03/2017 - 12:25 GMT

Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Provides Charlie Taylor Update

 




Garry Monk says Charlie Taylor is back in contention to feature for Leeds United on Friday night at Birmingham City and has challenged the left-back to be ready when called upon.

Taylor has had a lengthy spell out of action through injury, but is now back in training and available for Monk to select against the Blues if needed.




Gaetano Berardi has been filling in at left-back for Leeds to good effect and is unclear whether Taylor will be able to walk into the team, especially with Monk stressing competition for places is fierce.

The Leeds boss told LUTV: "Charlie Taylor has had more training and stepped it up.
 


"Luckily for us he is naturally fit, so he will be in contention", the Leeds head coach added.

And Monk stressed just how competitive the Leeds squad is, in a hint Taylor will have to fight for his spot in the side.

"Charlie has been training very well. He knows the group is ultra competitive", Monk said at a press conference.

"He is back in, he is competing.

"He will be needed at some point in the future.

"His job is to be ready."

Leeds currently sit in fourth spot in the Championship standings and scored a big win last weekend when they edged out Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

Now the Whites have successive away games, at Birmingham and Fulham respectively.
 