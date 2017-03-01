Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Tackles Talk Southampton Want Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk is refusing to be drawn on talk that Premier League side Southampton are targeting Pontus Jansson.



The Whites have secured Jansson on a permanent deal from Torino, to kick in during the summer, after he established himself as a key member of the side under Monk at Elland Road in the course of his season-long loan.











His performances at Elland Road have not gone unnoticed and Leeds could be vulnerable to losing the Sweden centre-back if they do not win promotion to the Premier League.



And EFL Cup finalists Southampton have been linked with wanting to offer Jansson the opportunity to play top flight football.





Monk though does not want to be drawn on talk Jansson is wanted by the Saints.

"I don't need to comment on rumours", Monk said at a press conference.



"He is a Leeds United player and he is here and ready to fight", he added.



Jansson has formed an effective central defensive partnership with Kyle Bartley, who is on loan at the club from Swansea City.



The Whites will likely be desperate to keep the pairing together for next season, regardless of which division they are playing in.

