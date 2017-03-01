XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/03/2017 - 18:47 GMT

Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Inverness Confirmed

 




Fixture: Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have named their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight's Scottish Premiership fixture at Inverness.

The Bhoys remain unbeaten domestically and are cruising to retaining the Scottish league title, something they can take a further step towards doing this evening.




Inverness are the only side to have taken a point against Celtic in the Premiership this term as they held Brendan Rodgers' men to a 2-2 draw at the Caledonian Stadium in September.

Rodgers will want his team to make no mistake this evening and in an effort to take all three points he picks Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko as the central defensive pairing, while Scott Brown and Nir Bitton will aim to control midfield. Stuart Armstrong, Gary Mackay-Steven and Scott Sinclair support striker Moussa Dembele

From the bench Rodgers can call for Leigh Griffiths if he needs another goal threat, while Kolo Toure is an experienced defensive option.

 


Celtic Team vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Gordon, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Armstrong, Mackay-Steven, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Izaguirre, Gamboa, Henderson, McGregor, Griffiths
 