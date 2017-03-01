Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Inverness Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have named their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight's Scottish Premiership fixture at Inverness.



The Bhoys remain unbeaten domestically and are cruising to retaining the Scottish league title, something they can take a further step towards doing this evening.











Inverness are the only side to have taken a point against Celtic in the Premiership this term as they held Brendan Rodgers' men to a 2-2 draw at the Caledonian Stadium in September.



Rodgers will want his team to make no mistake this evening and in an effort to take all three points he picks Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko as the central defensive pairing, while Scott Brown and Nir Bitton will aim to control midfield. Stuart Armstrong, Gary Mackay-Steven and Scott Sinclair support striker Moussa Dembele



From the bench Rodgers can call for Leigh Griffiths if he needs another goal threat, while Kolo Toure is an experienced defensive option.



Celtic Team vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle



Gordon, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Armstrong, Mackay-Steven, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Izaguirre, Gamboa, Henderson, McGregor, Griffiths

