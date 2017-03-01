Manager’s Call – Rangers Star On Under-20s Appearances

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jak Alnwick has explained that it is up to the manager to decide if he turns out regularly for the Under-20s or not.



The Gers, who are currently under the stewardship of Under-20s boss Graeme Murty after Mark Warburton left the club last month, snapped up Alnwick from Port Vale on a three-and-a-half-year deal during the winter transfer window.











The goalkeeper is yet to make a senior appearance for Rangers, but he turned out for the Under-20s in their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in a development league game on Tuesday.



It was Alnwick’s first outing in any form since he featured for Port Vale against Scunthorpe United in a League One fixture on 28th January.





And the custodian, who stated that he is open to playing any game of football, however, insisted that whether he features more often for the Under-20s or not will be decided by the manager.

“It is up to the manager whether I play these games, some manager’s don’t like you doing it in case there are injuries or anything like that but I think every so often it can’t harm you”, Alnwick told Rangers TV.



“I am not saying I want to play every single week but any game of football for me is good so if the manager wants me to play or doesn’t want me to play then I will listen to him and take it from there.”



Alnwick, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2020, went on to say that Gers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart is keeping a close eye on him.



“I spoke to Jim Stewart yesterday [Monday] and he asked if I wanted to play today [Tuesday] and obviously I will never turn down playing football”, he continued.



“He says he is going to monitor it and he says he is going to decide when I play and when I don’t, I am happy with that and we’ll see what happens going forward from here.”

