No Talks Yet – Garry Monk On New Leeds United Contract

Garry Monk has revealed he has yet to hold talks with Leeds United over signing a new contract and is focused on taking things game by game.



The former Swansea City manager's current deal at Elland Road runs until the summer and Leeds are expected to move to keep him over a longer period on a fresh deal given his performance this term.











Monk has Leeds sitting in fourth spot in the Championship table and has been lauded for his work at the Yorkshire giants.



But despite March now having dawned, Leeds are yet to speak to Monk over a new deal, even though the head coach is not concerned as he feels there is enough time to agree his future.





Monk told a press conference: "I haven't spoken to the club yet. I am very much focused on the football and my focus is just on the next game.

"My contract is until the summer and I am not thinking beyond that.



"But there is a lot of time between now and the end of he season", he added.



Monk could be an attractive target for clubs looking for a new manager if Leeds do not tie him down on a deal within the coming months.



Leeds appointed Monk as Steve Evans' successor last summer, with the former defender returning to management after being sacked by Swansea in December the previous year.

