Not Many Could Do What He Did – Kevin Wimmer Lauds Spurs Team-Mate

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer believes not many strikers in the world can do what Harry Kane did to score his second goal during Spurs’ 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend.



Kane netted a first half hat-trick at White Hart Lane as Tottenham blew aside the Potters to return to winning ways in the Premier League.











The Englishman’s second goal against the Potters came in the 32nd minute when Christian Eriksen clipped a corner to the edge of the box and the forward let the ball go across him on to his left foot and hammered home first time.



And Wimmer, who explained that he is glad that he has to face Kane only in training and not in games, thinks only a handful of players would have managed to replicate the 23-year-old’s second goal against Stoke.





“When you see the skills he has in front of goal, it’s unbelievable – I think it’s unique”, the Austrian told the club’s official site.

“Every time he gets a good chance, his shot is unbelievable and 99 per cent of the time it’s a goal.



“It was the same on Sunday, especially the second goal.



"Not many strikers in the world can do that so we are very happy to have a striker like him in our team.



“He’s brilliant, he works so hard in training and I’m glad as well that I just have to mark him in training sometimes and not in a game!”



Kane has now scored three hat-tricks in his last nine games in all competitions for Tottenham.

