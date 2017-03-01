Only Early Season Form Will Secure Top Four Spot, Former Liverpool Star Warns Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor insists that the Reds will fail to finish in the top four if they cannot rediscover the form they showed at the start of the season.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who were thrashed 3-1 by Leicester City on Monday, started the 2016/17 campaign strongly before nose-dipping after the turn of the year.











Liverpool have managed to win just twice in 12 games in all competitions in 2017 and their poor form has seen them crash out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, in addition to dropping out of the top four.



The Merseyside giants, who will next face Arsenal on Saturday, are currently fifth in the Premier League with 49 points from 26 games.





And Mellor believes Liverpool’s present form will not be good enough for a top four finish this season, and he wants the Reds to start playing the way they were in the first half of the ongoing campaign.

“I think where Liverpool have done extremely well this season is competing against sides in and around us”, he said on LFC TV.



“And it’s a real battle for the top four spots now down to Manchester United.



"It will be a big ask for Everton to get involved.



“But that top six, there are only four spots available.



"The form we have shown since the turn of the year, it isn’t going to be good enough to get into the top four.



“We need to try and find the form that we started the season with – scoring plenty of goals and winning games.



“Only that will help us get into the top four because at the moment it is a real concern with these sort of performances and results.”



Liverpool could drop down to sixth by the time they face Arsenal if Manchester United, who have a game in hand, beat Bournemouth in their early kick-off game on Saturday.

