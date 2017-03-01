PHOTO: Mamadou Sakho Delighted With Crystal Palace’s Preparations

Follow @insidefutbol





Mamadou Sakho is pleased with another day's training at Crystal Palace ahead of their visit to West Brom this coming weekend.



Palace earned a hugely valuable three points in their battle against the drop in the Premier League last weekend by edging out Middlesbrough 1-0 at Selhurst Park.











It was a game that Sakho, who is on loan from Liverpool, featured in and one which moved Palace, albeit temporarily, out of the Premier League relegation zone.



The Eagles will want to follow up the win with another good result and Sakho feels preparations are going well.





He took to Twitter to post a series of photographs of Crystal Palace in training.

And Sakho wrote: "Good training today."



The France international was frozen out at Liverpool this season after falling foul of manager Jurgen Klopp during the Reds' pre-season last summer.



Klopp regularly preferred other options to the former Paris Saint-Germain star and even authorised his move to Palace on the final day of the January transfer window despite Liverpool's collapsing form.

