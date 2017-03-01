Rangers Star Not Worried About Losing Match Fitness Despite Lack of Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has insisted that he is not worried about losing his match fitness, despite not playing regularly, as he trains hard every single day.



The 23-year-old, who joined Rangers from Port Vale during the winter transfer window, is yet to make a first team appearance for his new employers.











However, Alnwick featured for the Under-20s in their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in a development league game on Wednesday; it was the custodian’s first outing in any form since he turned out for Port Vale against Scunthorpe United in a League One match in late January.



But the Englishman, who explained that he is not concerned about his match fitness levels dropping due to his strict training regime, underlined the importance of fringe first team players turning out for the Under-20s.





“I don’t worry about losing my match sharpness because I train hard every single day and I keep working on things so in terms of where I am now I feel happy enough and I feel ready to go in”, Alnwick told Rangers TV.

“I think that 90 minutes just keeps me ticking over and as you have seen a few of the lads have dropped down to the 20s to play and it is not because they shouldn’t be in the first-team but just to keep them going.”



Alnwick went on to praise the performance of the Under-20s, who edged out Kilmarnock, courtesy of David Bates’ last-gasp winner.



“I thought the lads were good; it is interesting watching with me playing in League One and then coming up here and playing with these young lads”, he continued.



“I thought they battled well and for a young side their communication was good, they could have been a bit more clinical but I think we were the better side if not a little sloppy at times.



“It was good to talk to the back four and I thought they were excellent.”

