Sort Things Out Quickly, Liverpool Legend Advises Struggling Reds

Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia believes it is not unusual for a team to experience a rough patch during the season, as the Reds are doing presently, but insists it must be overcome quickly.



The Reds have slumped badly since the start of 2017, going from title contenders to a team simply battling to finish in the Premier League's top four.











Manager Jurgen Klopp opted not to dip into the transfer market in January, despite even making a profit on his transfer dealings last summer, and that has been questioned with Liverpool having to pick unproven youngsters on the bench; Kevin Stewart, Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all on the bench for Monday's 3-1 loss at Leicester City.



Hyypia though is not pressing the panic button yet as he believes difficult spells in a season are par for the course for every side.





But the former Finland defender insists Liverpool must quickly emerge from their slump.

"Every team goes through a bad patch in the season, but it’s important that you sort things out quickly and maybe concentrate on the simple things that you have to do right rather than doing things [that are] too complicated", Hyypia told Liverpool's official site.



And he urged the Liverpool players to make sure they stick together during tough times.



"It’s very important to stick together and trust the way you are playing. You have to help each other on the pitch even more.



"I’ve been in the situation where games are not going your way many times and [sometimes people] look to blame somebody else, other than themselves.



"I think you have to look at yourself first and do your job properly and also help others around you.



"Pointing fingers at people around, at everybody else, doesn’t take you further, it only makes things more complicated.



"Everyone has to have the belief and the trust that we are doing the right things and I think that’s the way to go forward", Hyypia added.



Liverpool are next in action this coming weekend when they play host to top four rivals Arsenal at Anfield.

