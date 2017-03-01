XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/03/2017 - 17:06 GMT

Spurs Closing On New Contract For Key Man, Would Eliminate Release Clause

 




Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing defender Toby Alderweireld to a new contract.

The White Hart Lane side have wasted no time this season in tying down their key players to longer deals as they look to secure their most valuable assets.




Now they are close to agreeing a deal with Alderweireld, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

The centre-back currently takes home around €60,000 per week and Spurs are expected to hand him a hefty pay rise.
 


His current deal also contains a release clause, which Spurs are expected to look to remove in the fresh deal.

At present Alderweireld's deal allows any club to snap him up for €30m, though it has been suggested it is only active in 2019; his contract ends in 2020.

The Belgium international has established himself as a key man at White Hart Lane since joining the club from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

He has formed an effective partnership with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen.
 