Thrilled But Now To Win Premier League – Victor Moses After Penning New Chelsea Deal

Victor Moses has expressed his delight after signing a new contract at Chelsea, but insists his focus is now on winning the title.



The Nigerian has been in superb form at Chelsea under Antonio Conte this season and has made the right wing-back slot his own.











Moses was widely written off under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, but Conte has brought out the 26-year-old's best and found a spot in the side for him to show his ability.



His reward is a new contract running through to the summer of 2021 and Moses is thrilled to be staying at Chelsea for the long term.





Now he wants to knuckle down and help the Blues lift the Premier League.

"I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal", he told Chelsea's official site.



"Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.



"We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence", Moses explained.



"I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."



Moses has made 28 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, impressing in a Blues side who have dominated in the Premier League so far.



Chelsea snapped Moses up from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

