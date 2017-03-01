XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/03/2017 - 14:22 GMT

Thrilled But Now To Win Premier League – Victor Moses After Penning New Chelsea Deal

 




Victor Moses has expressed his delight after signing a new contract at Chelsea, but insists his focus is now on winning the title.

The Nigerian has been in superb form at Chelsea under Antonio Conte this season and has made the right wing-back slot his own.




Moses was widely written off under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, but Conte has brought out the 26-year-old's best and found a spot in the side for him to show his ability.

His reward is a new contract running through to the summer of 2021 and Moses is thrilled to be staying at Chelsea for the long term.
 


Now he wants to knuckle down and help the Blues lift the Premier League.

"I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal", he told Chelsea's official site.

"Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

"We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence", Moses explained.

"I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."

Moses has made 28 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, impressing in a Blues side who have dominated in the Premier League so far.

Chelsea snapped Moses up from Wigan Athletic in 2012.
 