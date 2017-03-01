Trust Me, Liverpool Are Hurting – Former Red Expects Reaction Against Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Mellor thinks the Liverpool players will be hurting from their performance against Leicester City, with the former striker backing the Reds to produce a reaction against Arsenal on Saturday.



The Merseyside giants’ disastrous from since the turn of the year continued as they were blown away 3-1 by struggling Leicester City on Monday.











It was Liverpool’s seventh defeat in 12 games in all competitions in 2017; Jurgen Klopp’s team have managed to win just one of their last five Premier League fixtures.



And Mellor, who feels Liverpool will be hurting from their display at the King Power Stadium, believes the Anfield outfit will be desperate to put it right against Arsenal at the weekend.





“Leicester gave us a reaction, a response”, Mellor said on LFC TV while reviewing the match.

“Football players get hurt by a poor performance and a poor result.



“What we will see at Anfield on Saturday evening is a response from those Liverpool players.



“They will be hurting from that sort of a performance at Leicester and they will be wanting to go out and put it right, and hopefully they can.”



Mellor, who explained that Liverpool have previously managed to display positive reactions under Klopp, insisted that the Reds must show it once again against the Gunners at Anfield.



“We’ve seen a good reaction a number of times under Jurgen Klopp”, he continued.



“And I am hoping that we can show that kind of a reaction [against Arsenal].



“We need to see it, we need to see it.”



Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-3 in the corresponding fixture at the Emirates Stadium in August.

