A Lot Of Brain – Leeds United Coach Opens Up On Whites’ Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has outlined the reasons behind his side becoming more and more difficult to beat this season.



Clotet arrived with Garry Monk last summer as part of Leeds’ new coaching staff and his influence on the team has often been hailed by the players and the Whites manager.











After a poor start to the season, Leeds have managed to gradually climb in the Championship table and are currently fourth in the standings, with a realistic chance of promotion to the Premier League for next season.



One of the reasons Leeds are being considered one of the top contenders for promotion is that Monk’s men have become a tough team to beat and Clotet believes it is the collective work ethic of the players which has made the Whites a sturdy Championship side this season.





The Leeds assistant manager told LUTV: “The lads are doing a fantastic job.

“They all have a very good collective mindset when it comes to defending and attacking.



"Especially in defence, we have become very solid because they are very working hard, with a lot of brain.



“We close the gaps very well and it’s very difficult for the opposition to find spaces through us; it’s been difficult and we hope it’s going to be like that until the end.”



Leeds will be travelling to the St. Andrew’s on Friday night to take on Birmingham City for their next Championship clash.

