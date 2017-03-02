Arsenal and Chelsea Target Not Sure If He’s Worth Release Clause Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Chelsea linked striker Andrea Belotti admits he does not know if he is worth €100m.



The Italy international hitman has a clause in his contract with current club Torino set at the €100m mark, which applies to clubs outside the country.











Arsenal were claimed to have failed with a bid to sign Belotti in the January transfer window, while Chelsea have also been credited with joining the race as they plan for potentially life without Diego Costa.



Belotti says he does not know whether €100m is a fair valuation for him and insists he must look beyond the hefty price tag as he aims to fulfil his dreams.





"I do not know if I am worth €100m", Belotti was quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

"I think that the value is always what you show on the pitch. Figures today are always exaggerated.



"I know I must look beyond the €100m", the striker continued.



"This year is a vintage year. I can score consistently. I am happy for myself and for the team.



"I will not stop. I have goals and I want to achieve them."



Belotti has been on fire in front of goal this term and has netted 21 times in 26 outings for Torino, who sit ninth in the Serie A standings.



The 23-year-old's contract with the Turin-based club runs until the summer of 2021.

