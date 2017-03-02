XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2017 - 22:39 GMT

Arsenal and Chelsea Target Not Sure If He’s Worth Release Clause Fee

 




Arsenal and Chelsea linked striker Andrea Belotti admits he does not know if he is worth €100m.

The Italy international hitman has a clause in his contract with current club Torino set at the €100m mark, which applies to clubs outside the country.




Arsenal were claimed to have failed with a bid to sign Belotti in the January transfer window, while Chelsea have also been credited with joining the race as they plan for potentially life without Diego Costa.

Belotti says he does not know whether €100m is a fair valuation for him and insists he must look beyond the hefty price tag as he aims to fulfil his dreams.
 


"I do not know if I am worth €100m", Belotti was quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

"I think that the value is always what you show on the pitch. Figures today are always exaggerated.

"I know I must look beyond the €100m", the striker continued.

"This year is a vintage year. I can score consistently. I am happy for myself and for the team.

"I will not stop. I have goals and I want to achieve them."

Belotti has been on fire in front of goal this term and has netted 21 times in 26 outings for Torino, who sit ninth in the Serie A standings.

The 23-year-old's contract with the Turin-based club runs until the summer of 2021.
 