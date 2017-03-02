XRegister
06 October 2016

02/03/2017 - 12:38 GMT

Arsene Wenger Insists Arsenal Stay Is Preference

 




Arsene Wenger has insisted that his preference is still to continue at Arsenal beyond the end of the season and he is not looking for another job at the moment.

Wenger’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and the Frenchman is expected to decide whether to sign a new deal with the club in the next few months.




There has been growing discontent amongst the Arsenal fan base surrounding the Frenchman’s management of the club and Wenger did say a few weeks ago that he will continue to remain a football manager next season, regardless of his future at the Emirates.

However, the veteran manager insisted that his preference will be to continue at Arsenal and he is not scouring the market for a job next season at another club.
 


Asked if he would be interested in taking over from Luis Enrique at Barcelona next season, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “No, my preference [staying at Arsenal] is always the same, it will remain the same.  

“I am not looking for jobs of other clubs or jobs of other people. I am just focusing on getting to the next level and try to improve.

“Competent managers always try to get better, to reinvent themselves.”

However, the Arsenal boss refused to confirm reports that he turned down a lucrative offer from a Chinese Super League club in recent weeks.

Asked about the Chinese offer, Wenger said: “This press conference is about the Liverpool game [and] not about my future or what I turned down or did not turn down.”
 