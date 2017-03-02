Arsene Wenger Provides Team News Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has revealed that Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny are back in the Arsenal squad ahead of Saturday’s visit to Liverpool.



The Gunners have received some positive news on the injury front ahead of the weekend’s big Premier League clash at Anfield, with two key players returning to the fold.











Ramsey has struggled with injuries this season and missed the last four games for Arsenal due to a calf problem, but the Welshman is back in contention for selection on Saturday.



Defender Koscielny, who hobbled off with a hamstring injury at Bayern Munich last month, is also back in training and is expected to feature in the Arsenal squad against Liverpool.





However, Wenger revealed midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be out for three weeks with an ankle injury, but is confident that Mesut Ozil, who has been suffering from a bout of illness this week, will be fit enough to feature at Anfield.

The Frenchman said in a press conference earlier today: “We have back in the squad Aaron Ramsey; he is back in full training and Koscielny as well.



“Elneny has an ankle problem, he should be sorted in about three weeks.”



Asked if Ozil will feature at Liverpool on Saturday, Wenger said: “We’ll see, I don’t know [but] he should be ok.”



Arsenal suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the Emirates on the opening day of the current campaign.

