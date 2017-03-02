Can’t Take My Foot Off Gas – Leeds United Star Wary of Competition for Places

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane admits that he is aware that he will have to keep performing on a consistent basis to keep his place in the team because of fierce competition for places in the midfield positions at Elland Road.



Despite a lengthy injury layoff, Garry Monk’s summer signing has managed to reestablish himself in the middle of the park for Leeds again after coming back in January.











However, with players such as Liam Bridcutt, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips providing options to the manager, O’Kane is aware that he could easily lose his place in the team if he is not performing at his peak on a consistent basis.



And he feels that it is a good kind of pressure as competition for places only pushes an individual to perform better in his position, which can only be a positive for any team.





The Leeds United midfielder told LUTV: “Yes, there is a lot of competition, but that’s only a good thing.

“From my own perspective, I am aware that I cannot take my foot off the pedal and I have to perform week in and week out in order to keep my place.



“In football you are in pressurised situations all the time, but from my point of view it’s good pressure.



“The more competition there is for places the better it pushes people who are in that position and therefore, the better that is for the team.”



O’Kane has started in four of Leeds’ last seven league games since returning from a groin injury.

