Caretaker Rangers Boss Feels Manner of Win Over St Johnstone Could See Run Started

Graeme Murty believes Rangers’ 3-2 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday will give the Gers the belief to go on a run.



Rangers, who headed into the game against the Saints on the back of two consecutive league losses, against Dundee and Inverness CT respectively, were 2-0 ahead by the 48th minute at Ibrox, courtesy of goals from Barrie McKay and Martyn Waghorn.











St. Johnstone pulled one back through David Wotherspoon in the 74th minute before Rob Kiernan was sent off three minutes later.



The visitors took full advantage of their extra man as Steven Anderson equalised in the 87th minute.





However, just when it looked like the game was heading for a draw, Emerson Hyndman netted the winner in injury time.

And Murty, who admitted that Rangers’ confidence was fragile before the game, thinks the manner in which they won against St. Johnstone could help the Light Blues to regain their belief and start a run.



“I think they have had knocks, a lot of knocks and the confidence is a very, very fragile thing, belief is a fragile thing”, the caretaker manager told Rangers TV after the game.



“Hopefully the way they went about the game and the manner in which they played will give them the belief to go on a little run hopefully.



“I am just glad that they got what they deserved and to go away with three points is really gratifying given the manner of it.”



Rangers will next take on Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.

