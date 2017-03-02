XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2017 - 13:59 GMT

Chinese Super League Side’s Coach Says He Snubbed Marouane Fellaini Suggestion

 




Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro has revealed that although he was offered Marouane Fellaini, he decided against signing the Manchester United midfielder.

The Belgium international, who last started a Premier League game on 21st January when he played 56 minutes of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City, has thus far managed 30 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice.




Fellaini has also been sparingly used in the Red Devils’ last few EFL Cup and FA Cup games, with agents offering his client to Tianjin Quanjian.

But Cannavaro explained that he turned down the chance to sign Fellaini as the 29-year-old was not the type of player he was looking to bring into the club.
 


"He was offered”, Cannavaro told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

"But I replied to his agent that I was looking for another type of player."

Fellaini, who joined Manchester United from Everton in 2013, is contracted with the Old Trafford outfit until the summer of 2018.

He has amassed 116 appearances for Manchester United, netting 13 times and setting up seven goals.
 