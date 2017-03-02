Chinese Super League Side’s Coach Says He Snubbed Marouane Fellaini Suggestion

Follow @insidefutbol





Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro has revealed that although he was offered Marouane Fellaini, he decided against signing the Manchester United midfielder.



The Belgium international, who last started a Premier League game on 21st January when he played 56 minutes of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City, has thus far managed 30 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice.











Fellaini has also been sparingly used in the Red Devils’ last few EFL Cup and FA Cup games, with agents offering his client to Tianjin Quanjian.



But Cannavaro explained that he turned down the chance to sign Fellaini as the 29-year-old was not the type of player he was looking to bring into the club.





"He was offered”, Cannavaro told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

"But I replied to his agent that I was looking for another type of player."



Fellaini, who joined Manchester United from Everton in 2013, is contracted with the Old Trafford outfit until the summer of 2018.



He has amassed 116 appearances for Manchester United, netting 13 times and setting up seven goals.

