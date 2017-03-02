XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/03/2017 - 21:08 GMT

Do That And We’re In Playoffs – Leeds United Legend Calculates Results Needed

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes four more wins and two draws would be enough to seal a Championship playoff spot for Garry Monk’s men this season.

Their hard fought 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend pushed Leeds up to fourth in the league table and they have opened up a eight-point gap on teams outside the top six.




There are still 12 games left to play in the Championship season and Monk has always been insisting on the importance of focusing on the immediate future, but the calculators are out for the fans who want to see Leeds in the Premier League next season.

And Gray believes that four more wins and two draws could be enough to see Leeds fight in the playoffs at the end of the season in order to earn promotion to the Premier League.
 


He added that a maximum of five wins from their last 12 games will almost certainly mean teams outside the top six won’t be able to catch Leeds.  

Asked to predict the fate of Leeds this season, the former White said on LUTV: “At the present time looking at the league and how things are going, I think four [wins] would be enough.

“Four would be enough and throw in a couple of draws in there, that will see us home.

“We were talking the other week about Huddersfield needing to win only four games and if we can do the same, we are not far behind them.

“If we pick up a few points on our travels or at home then we could slip up in any game, but if we could get four wins and get a few draws in there, I think that should see us [through].

“[We need a] maximum five wins; if we get five wins between now and until the end of the season and nothing else, we are going to be hard to catch.”

Leeds will be looking to get one of those wins when they take on Birmingham City on Friday night at St. Andrew’s.
 