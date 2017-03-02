Don’t Bank On Leeds United Getting Complacent, Whites Star Tells Rivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane has insisted that his side won’t allow complacency to creep in at the business end of the season despite their comfortable position in the playoff spots.



Their hard fought win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend allowed Leeds to move up to fourth in the Championship table and enabled them to open up an eight-point gap on teams outside the top six.











Garry Monk’s men are being heavily backed to bag a playoff spot at the end of the season, but O’Kane insisted that a considerable chunk of the season is still left to play so a lot can still happen.



The Leeds midfielder stressed that his team-mates won’t take their foot off the pedal just yet and will continue to put in their best efforts until the end of the season to achieve their promotion goals.





Asked about the importance of not getting complacent, O’Kane told LUTV: “Yes of course.

“There are 12 games left so there is awful lot of points still to be played for and certainly from our point of view, we won’t be lifting our feet off the gas at any stage, even if when it is mathematically safe we are in there.



“We’ll keep going at a 100 per cent until hopefully we get to the playoffs and beyond.”



Leeds will look to continue to gather points when they travel to St. Andrew’s on Friday night to take on Birmingham City.

