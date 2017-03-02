XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/03/2017 - 22:57 GMT

Europa League Would Be OK, Top Four Big Success – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that qualifying for the Champions League this season would make for a hugely successful campaign for the Reds, however he believes simply finishing in a Europa League spot would also be "OK".

Klopp made a profit on his transfer dealings with Liverpool last summer and refused to dip into the market in the January window, a decision which is now being questioned following the Reds' slump in 2017.




From challenging for the title at Christmas, Liverpool are now fifth and just one point ahead of sixth placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Klopp believes that if Liverpool can push themselves into the top four then it would count as a big success.
 


He indicated however that he could live with Europa League qualification.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Klopp said: "Qualifying for the Champions League would be a big success, 100 per cent.

"Qualifying for the Europa League, I'm not sure if I could sell it as success, but it would be OK."

Klopp's record at Liverpool has come under the microscope in recent weeks and the German will be hoping his team can return to winning ways at home against Arsenal on Saturday.

Liverpool go into the match on the back of a 3-1 defeat away at struggling Leicester City.
 