06 October 2016

02/03/2017 - 14:55 GMT

Even If We Don’t Dominate We’re Tough To Beat, Leeds United Legend Explains

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray says that the battling qualities of Garry Monk’s men have made them a very tough side to beat this season.

In a game of few chances, Chris Wood’s goal earned Leeds a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, but the three points didn’t come easily for Monk’s men.




Rob Green saved a penalty from Jordan Rhodes and the Leeds defenders battled hard to make sure they walked off the pitch with three points in bag at Elland Road last Saturday.

And Gray has indicated that the battling qualities of the Leeds side are one of the many impressive things about them this season and have helped them to come out of tricky situations.
 


He admits that playing good football remains the aim for any team, but feels the ability to graft has turned Leeds into one of the toughest sides to beat in the Championship.  

The Leeds legend told LUTV: “We have said in the past about the team that they have great battling qualities.

“That’s the thing about the side now.

“At times you would like us to dominate the game a little bit more, but even if it doesn’t happen you are comfortable with the fact that we are going to be very difficult to beat.”

Leeds will hope to show all their qualities again when they take on Birmingham City on Friday night at St. Andrew’s.
 