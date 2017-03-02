Everton Star Could Be Perfect For Chinese Super League Says Tianjin Quanjian Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro has explained that he sees no reason why Everton striker Romelu Lukaku cannot not join a Chinese club.



The Belgian international, who has been in great form in the current campaign, has been time and again linked with a move away from Everton, with Chelsea and Juventus mooted to be his likely destinations.











However, the Chinese Super League has managed to attract several high-profile players in the last few years such as Hulk, Ramires, Alex Witsel, Oscar, Carlos Tevez and John Obi Mikel.



And Cannavaro thinks while Lukaku would be perfect for the Chinese Super League, his employers Everton are unwilling to let him go.





“You can certainly discuss a move with Lukaku, but the problem is Everton”, Cannavaro told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

"They do not want to let him go. The fact that Lukaku is young is not the problem.



"Some people think that such a player cannot come here.



“But Lukaku could be perfect for China. Look at Oscar – he is 25 and swapped Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG. "



Cannavaro went on to add that China can offer Lukaku a high level, which can be seen by Guangzhou Evergrande winning the league title for the past six seasons.



"Why China can offer high level? Because football is football all over the world”, the Italian continued.



“Every player wants to play at a club which wins.



“Guangzhou Evergrande are champions every year and that's quite a high level.”



Lukaku, whose present contract with Everton runs until the summer of 2019, has scored 18 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

