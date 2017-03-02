Garry Monk Believes In Him And It’s Why He’s Performing – Leeds Legend On Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray thinks that the belief of head coach Garry Monk and the players have played a huge role in Chris Wood delivering the goods for the Whites this season.



Wood scored his 20th goal of the Championship season in Leeds’ 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and joined Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle at the top of the scoring charts.











He has scored 23 goals in all competitions for Leeds this season and Gray is of the opinion that the belief Monk has shown in him this season is evident from the confidence the Kiwi has been displaying on the pitch for his side.



The former White also feels Wood’s team-mates have also shown a lot of trust in the striker’s ability to find the back of the net and that has made a difference for Leeds this term.





Gray told LUTV: “The thing about him is now that he is playing with a lot of confidence.

“He has more or less said that he is playing for the manager or the coach, whatever you want to call Garry. He is somebody who believes in him and believes that he can score goals.



“That’s a great thing for a centre forward as he has got the belief and I think the rest of his team-mates have got the belief.



“They think, ‘we get that ball in the box, there is a great chance the centre forward is going to be on the end of it’.”



The Leeds legend also believes Wood has looked a lot fitter and leaner this season and it has allowed him to be the talisman that Leeds required in their quest for promotion.



“The thing about the game now is that physically he is a lot fitter – he gets about on the pitch, stands up to centre backs and when he is involved in the play, the first thing he is thinking is ‘get in the box’.



“And that’s why he scores the goals.”

