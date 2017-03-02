Garry Monk Will Sense Leeds Can Beat Birmingham Says Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes a point away at St. Andrew’s would be a good result for Leeds United, but feels Garry Monk and his team might fancy their chances of bagging a win on Friday night.



While their win over Wolves last Friday lifted some of the pressure off the team, Birmingham are not enjoying the best of seasons and have been on a dire run of form in the league.











Gianfranco Zola has won just twice in his 15 games as Birmingham manager and is not one of the most popular figures at St. Andrew’s after he replaced the more popular Gary Rowett in December.



Gray believes with the way the season is shaping up for Leeds, a point away at Birmingham would be a decent result, but given the home side’s form, the Whites players could look to come away with all three points in their bag.





The Leeds United legend told LUTV: “A point is a decent result, but you would think it’s a good opportunity to pick up three points.

“I think the players will sense that and Garry will sense that, seeing Birmingham’s form this season.”



Birmingham scored a 2-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road in August when the Whites were going through a torrid run of form.

