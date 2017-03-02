XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2017 - 21:01 GMT

Garry Monk Will Sense Leeds Can Beat Birmingham Says Whites Legend

 




Eddie Gray believes a point away at St. Andrew’s would be a good result for Leeds United, but feels Garry Monk and his team might fancy their chances of bagging a win on Friday night.

While their win over Wolves last Friday lifted some of the pressure off the team, Birmingham are not enjoying the best of seasons and have been on a dire run of form in the league.




Gianfranco Zola has won just twice in his 15 games as Birmingham manager and is not one of the most popular figures at St. Andrew’s after he replaced the more popular Gary Rowett in December.

Gray believes with the way the season is shaping up for Leeds, a point away at Birmingham would be a decent result, but given the home side’s form, the Whites players could look to come away with all three points in their bag.
 


The Leeds United legend told LUTV: “A point is a decent result, but you would think it’s a good opportunity to pick up three points.  

“I think the players will sense that and Garry will sense that, seeing Birmingham’s form this season.”

Birmingham scored a 2-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road in August when the Whites were going through a torrid run of form.
 