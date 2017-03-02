Great To See Rangers Fans Smiling Says Gers Star Following Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman has explained that it was nice to see the fans’ smiling faces after the game as they stuck by the team during the Gers’ dramatic 3-2 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday.



Goals from Barrie McKay and Martyn Waghorn on either sides of the half-time break put Rangers in a commanding position at Ibrox.











But the Saints fought back hard and scored twice between the 74th and the 87th minute to level things up; Rangers also had Rob Kiernan sent off during that period.



However, the Light Blues avoided dropping points in the Scottish Premiership for the third successive game as Hyndman’s goal in injury time enabled the hosts to return to winning ways in the league.





And the 20-year-old, who praised the fans for backing the team even during the tense moments, stated it was nice to see the supporters smiling after the match.

“When they fought back from two goals behind, there was some tension obviously”, Hyndman told Rangers TV.



“But we stuck in there and I think they saw that.



"We worked very hard and they stuck by us.



“It was good to see them smiling after the game.”



Hyndman, who joined Rangers from Bournemouth on loan in January, has thus far made eight appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, scoring three times and setting up two goals.

