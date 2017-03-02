XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/03/2017 - 14:50 GMT

I’ll Play Where I’m Number 1 Choice – Wojciech Szczesny On Future

 




Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has insisted that he will want to be a first choice goalkeeper next season, regardless of the club he is playing for.

The Pole joined Roma on loan deal in 2015 from Arsenal and extended his stay at the Stadio Olimpico for one more season last summer after an impressive first campaign at the Giallorossi.




Szczesny has remained the undisputed number one at Roma over the last two seasons and the Serie A giants have shown a willingness to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

However, they are yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal and the Pole admits that despite his performances at Roma, he remains a Gunners fan and London is still his home.
 


However, he admits that his future will depend on which club are willing to make him their first choice goalkeeper as he insisted that he is not keen to give up regular football.  

The 26-year-old told Italian daily Leggo: “London is still my home and while I am a Roma player, I am still an Arsenal fan.

“I have another four months at Roma. I am thinking about playing well, rather than thinking about where I will be next season.

“I will choose a club where I will be number one.”

He still has a contract until 2018 with Arsenal, but the Gunners have Petr Cech and David Ospina ahead of the Pole in their pecking order.
 