06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/03/2017 - 12:46 GMT

I’m Not Yet As Fit As I Can Be, Leeds United Star Admits

 




Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane admits that he is still striving to reach his peak fitness levels and is confident there is more to come from him this season.

The midfielder was not playing much football when Leeds snapped him up from Bournemouth in the summer and he slotted straight into Garry Monk’s starting eleven.




He quickly established himself as a key player in a resurgent Leeds side but was out for a number of weeks after suffering a groin injury and only came back to the squad in late January.

The midfielder has again managed to reestablish himself in the Leeds starting line-up but O’Kane admits that it has not been easy for him in the last few weeks as he is still not completely fit.
 


He is confident that he is closing in on his peak fitness levels and believes he is only going to get better once he gets fitter.  

Asked about his fitness, O’Kane told LUTV: “I feel okay.

“I feel like a broken record at the minute; I talked about getting back to full fitness and then I was getting close to it and then got injured.

“The last number of weeks hasn’t been easy in terms of fitness levels. It’s hard to come back in after a while and get straight up to the pace.

“But I feel I am getting there and like I said before I got injured, the fitter I get the better I will become in my opinion.

“And there is still more to come from me.”

O’Kane will be hoping to feature in the team when Leeds take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Friday night.
 