Jose Mourinho, You’re Wasting Your Time – Tottenham Legend Blasts Boss Over Harry Kane Interest

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has accused Jose Mourinho of trying to unsettle Harry Kane, warning the Manchester United manager that he is wasting his time.



Kane blasted a hat-trick for Spurs last weekend as they blew away Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane and the game was the third the striker has bagged a hat-trick in during the last nine matches.











It has been claimed that Manchester United are keen to snap Kane up and Roberts feels Mourinho is trying to unsettle the hitman in the hopes of forcing through a move.



And the Tottenham legend has warned the Portuguese off, telling him that he is wasting his time looking at Kane.





The former Tottenham defender wrote on Twitter: "Man Utd and Mourinho trying to play mind games again, trying to unsettle Harry Kane in the paper today.

"Message for Mourinho – he is staying with us."



Mourinho is expected to make a number of key additions to his Manchester United squad in the summer transfer window and a potential fee of up to £80m for Kane has been mooted.



But Spurs are unlikely to want to allow their talisman to leave, meaning he would have to angle for a move.

