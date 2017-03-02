Leeds United’s Great Mix Means Results Should Keep Coming Feels Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray is confident that Leeds United will continue to get the results until the end of the season because the attack and the defence are doing their jobs in Garry Monk’s side.



Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of his Championship season in Leeds’ 1-0 over Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday and became the joint top scorer for this campaign with Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.











The Leeds defence again stood up when required as they battled hard and kept the Wednesday forwards at bay to earn the three points for their side at Elland Road.



And Gray believes Leeds will continue to get results until the end of the season if Wood continues to deliver the goods and their defence maintain their form to keep the opposition teams at bay.





The former White told LUTV: “That’s a good thing about the side at the team just now.

“Your centre forward looks like he is going to score every game, your defenders are going to very hard to beat – difficult to score against.



“That’s a great mix; if your centre forward is banging the ball in the back of the net and your defenders are not conceding goals, you are going to win a lot of games.”



Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table on 61 points and will take on Birmingham City on Friday night at St. Andrew’s.

