Liverpool Midfielder Reveals Reds Talent Now Permanently Training With First Team

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has identified young Reds winger Harry Wilson as a player to watch out for in the future and revealed he is now training permanently with the first team squad.



Jurgen Klopp has been using Liverpool academy products in cup games and also provided them with bench chances in league matches as he looks to build a young side Anfield.











Players such as Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been given opportunities by Klopp, but Lallana feels Liverpool Under-23s captain Wilson is the man who could go on to have a bright future.



The Liverpool midfielder lavished praise on the youngster and his skills and believes the young winger has been quietly going about improving himself, almost under the radar of observers.





The England international told BT Sport: “I see great potential for Harry Wilson.

“He is the captain of the Under-23s and he has been training with us permanently probably for three or four weeks.



“He has got an eye for a goal, he has got a great attitude, has a lovely sweet left foot on him and he cuts inside and has a great shot on him.



“A lot of the fans and people speak about Ben Woodburn and Trent who are top players, but Harry is going quietly about his business and gets his head down and works hard.



“I think he has a bright future ahead of him.”



The 19-year-old Welshman made his debut for the Liverpool senior team in the FA Cup this season, but is yet to get an opportunity to play in the Premier League.



Wilson has been training with the Liverpool senior squad regularly and may expect to make his league debut before the end of the season.

