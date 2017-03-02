Pep Clotet Comments On How Leeds United Acted During Form Slump

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has insisted that their recent run of indifferent form didn’t force his side to change their ways, but admits it brought more attention to detail on certain areas of their football.



Garry Monk’s men had only one win in three going into last weekend’s Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday and three points at Elland Road made sure the Whites moved up to fourth in the league table.











Ahead of the win over Wednesday, Leeds were a little under pressure and were fielding questions about their ability to sustain a push in the promotion race, but Clotet stressed it didn’t change the way they worked behind the scenes in terms of their preparations.



He admits that they became more focused on getting things right when it comes to attention to detail, but he indicated that the attitude of the players was a reassuring factor for the coaching staff.





Clotet told LUTV, when asked whether their recent form changed anything behind the scenes: “No, we do the same work with more focus and more attention to detail.

“As soon as you have got more things working, then you get more into details with some other things.



“And the players are working hard a lot as well for the benefit of the club and the team.



“What is more important for us, the club and the staff is the attitude of the players and they are all performing, putting the best out for the team.



“And this is what has taken us to where we are now.”

