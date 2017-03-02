Rangers Rapidly Moving Towards Offering Manager’s Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers appear to be moving rapidly towards appointing Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha as their new manager.



The Gers have been without a manager since Mark Warburton had his resignation accepted by the club, along with assistant boss David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.











Under-20s boss Graeme Murty has been in charge in a temporary basis, but the Gers appear to have now identified the man they want to take charge permanently in the shape of Caixinha.



The Portuguese, who is currently in charge of Qatari side Al Gharafa, has impressed Rangers in an interview and, according to STV, the Scottish giants are moving towards offering him the job early next week.





Caixinha's side are set to have a three-week break following their clash against Al Sailiya and the coach is expected to then travel to his native Portugal.

It is claimed Caixinha could quickly move towards accepting the job if offered it by the Scottish giants.



The 46-year-old spent time in charge of Santos Laguna in Mexico before heading to the Middle East and delivered an Apertura and Clausura, in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

