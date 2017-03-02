Rangers Starlet Picks Two First Team Stars As Inspirations

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Jamie Barjonas has revealed that he looks up to Andy Halliday and Jason Holt in the first team.



The young midfielder, who has been turning out regularly for the Under-20s in the present campaign, is yet to make his senior debut for Rangers.











And Barjonas explained that he admires Halliday and Holt as the duo play in his position in the first team; the pair played a key role in helping Rangers return to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years this year.



“I look up to Andy Halliday and Jason Holt in the first team because they play in my position”, he told Rangers TV.





Despite not yet playing for Rangers’ senior team, Barjonas has experience of training with the first team, something he considers his career highlight so far.

“My career highlight so far has been probably training with the first team”, he continued.



Barjonas, who went on to discuss his strengths, also admitted the part of his game which he needs to improve.



“My strengths are my composure on the ball, my range of passing and driving from midfield”, he continued.



“The part of my game which I can improve on is most probably my weak [left] foot.”



Barjonas, whose present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018, captained the Under-17s last season.



The 18-year-old has also represented Scotland up to Under-17 level.

