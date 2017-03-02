Rangers Talent Admits Chelsea Support But Points To Paul Scholes And Zinedine Zidane As Idols

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has revealed that his favourite side are Chelsea.



The 18-year-old has been a regular member of the Under-20s squad this season, but he is yet to make a first team appearance for Rangers.











And the starlet explained that his favourite club are Chelsea, who presently find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table; the Blues have also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United later in the month.



“My favourite football club is Chelsea”, he told Rangers TV.





Despite Chelsea being his favourite club, Barjonas did not idolise any Blues player while growing up.

The teenager explained that his football idol while growing up was either Manchester United legend Paul Scholes or Zinedine Zidane, who won the World Cup and the European Championship with France, in addition to having a stellar club career, especially with Real Madrid, where he is currently the coach.



“My football idol while growing up was either Paul Scholes or Zidane”, he added.

