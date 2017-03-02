XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2017 - 12:51 GMT

Rangers Talent Admits Chelsea Support But Points To Paul Scholes And Zinedine Zidane As Idols

 




Young Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has revealed that his favourite side are Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has been a regular member of the Under-20s squad this season, but he is yet to make a first team appearance for Rangers.




And the starlet explained that his favourite club are Chelsea, who presently find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table; the Blues have also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester United later in the month.

“My favourite football club is Chelsea”, he told Rangers TV.
 


Despite Chelsea being his favourite club, Barjonas did not idolise any Blues player while growing up.

The teenager explained that his football idol while growing up was either Manchester United legend Paul Scholes or Zinedine Zidane, who won the World Cup and the European Championship with France, in addition to having a stellar club career, especially with Real Madrid, where he is currently the coach.

“My football idol while growing up was either Paul Scholes or Zidane”, he added.
 