Tottenham Hotspur Star Urges Side To Bank Home Advantage In Coming Games

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has admitted that the supporters have been a key factor behind the club’s impressive record at White Hart Lane this season.



Spurs, who have been playing their European home games at Wembley in the present campaign, are yet to taste defeat at White Hart Lane this term.











Tottenham have thus far played 16 domestic games at White Hart Lane in the 2016/17 campaign, winning 14 of those matches and drawing just twice.



And Dier, who wants Spurs to keep their unbeaten home record in domestic games intact until the end of the season, explained that the fans have been crucial for his side’s impressive run at White Hart Lane.





“I think it’s obviously a factor”, he told the club’s official site, when asked how important the crowd have been behind Spurs’ unbeaten run at White Hart Lane.

“The crowd really gets behind us and we’ve been really good this season at home.



“We’ve got a great record and now the aim is to keep that going until the end of the season.”



Tottenham, who beat Stoke City at White Hart Lane last weekend, will next play their upcoming three fixtures at the ground.



As a result, Dier underlined the importance of his side making the most of their impressive home form this month.



“It’s really important that we keep our home record the way it is”, he continued.



“It’s been very good so far, we’ve got a great crowd and I think we have a fantastic connection with them because of the way we play so we just need to keep going with all these important matches coming up.



“We’ve got to carry on playing in the same way and hopefully keep our good record at home in the next few games.”

