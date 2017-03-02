XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2017 - 11:12 GMT

Travelling Fans Were First Class – Celtic Star Lauds Support At Inverness

 




Gary Mackay-Steven says that the travelling Celtic fans were “first class as always”, following the support the Hoops received during their 4-0 win at Inverness CT on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ team, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium through Scott Sinclair.




A brace from Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong’s goal after the break helped Celtic to win their 22nd Scottish Premiership game on the trot.

And Mackay-Steven, who was pleased with his side’s performance against Inverness, lauded the travelling fans for their support.
 


The 26-year-old winger went on to add that he wants Celtic to recover now and gear up for their upcoming Scottish Cup clash against St. Mirren on Sunday.

“Great team performance tonight and another three points”, he tweeted.

“Travelling fans were first class as always!

“Recover now and go again Sunday.”

Celtic, who are aiming for their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership triumph, presently find themselves atop the standing with 79 points from 27 games, a staggering 33 points ahead of third-placed Rangers.
 