06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/03/2017 - 23:11 GMT

We’re Finding A Way – Leeds United Star Sees Positive In Recent Form

 




Eunan O’Kane believes that it is a good sign that Leeds United are finding ways to score goals and earn points without playing their best football at this point of the season.

Leeds battled hard to get a 1-0 win over Yorkshire rivals and fellow playoff contenders Sheffield Wednesday last weekend at Elland Road as Chris Wood scored his 20th league goal of the season.




Garry Monk’s men have not been playing their best football in recent weeks and won only once in three games before last weekend’s Yorkshire derby, but the three points helped them to push up to fourth in the Championship table.

O’Kane admits that Leeds have continued to put in the work behind the scenes to become better in creating chances, but believes it is important that his side are finding ways not to get beaten, which he feels is crucial at this juncture of the season.
 


The Leeds midfielder has conceded that it is not always easy to play eye catching football every week and stressed the importance of grafting to get results.  

Asked whether Leeds are putting extra work to improve their attacking play, O’Kane told LUTV: “I think you never stop working on things like that.

“You want to get better, you want to create as many chances as possible, but thing from our point of view at the minute is that we are finding a way.

“We have lost a few games recently, but we are finding way to score goals; we have not won in the last four [three] in five, but we are finding ways not to get beaten, especially against Ipswich and definitely on Saturday.

“At this point of season, that’s the important thing.

"Obviously we want to play free flowing football, create 15 chances a game, but it doesn’t work out like that.”

Wood’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday was Leeds’ only shot on target in that game.
 